The Berman Hour Podcast interview with Mike Bardzik (OBLivION series)

We are so pleased to bring you another special episode with The Berman Hour podcast. We are teaming up to present a exclusive first for Into OBLivION, a podcast series where singer/songwriter Jeff Berman aka Divided Heaven will be interviewing the folks involved in making his upcoming album, Oblivion. For the next few weeks we will be dropping interviews with producers Charlie Stavish, Frank Turner, Tim van Doorn; engineers Mike Bardzik and Bradley Riot; guest musicians Randy Moore, Jess Guise, Jen 'Pop' Razavi and more. Oblivion will be out February 2022 through A-F Records and Gunner Records. The release is available for pre-order, you can click here to grab your copy.
Today, we have the next installment with Mike Bardzik, see below.
Mike and I once drank an entire bottle of rum on an airplane and were given the old "you need to be careful, altitude and alcohol can be a dangerous combination" followed by "gentlemen, we've turned out the cabin lights so everyone can get some rest, please stop talking". So, needless to say, Mike and I like to talk, which makes this conversation fun, funny and long overdue. Mike runs Noisy Little Critter studio in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, has recorded many of your favorite bands and worked with Jeff on many songs on Oblivion. Enjoy this conversation and DON'T FORGET to pre-order Oblivion right now at dividedheaven.com