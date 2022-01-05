Nosferatu Festival headlined by 45 Grave

Anonymous Source, Posted by 1 hour ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

Nosferatu Fest is March 4-6, 2022 in Austin, Texas. This year is also the 100th anniversary of Nosferatu, the film. Horror Punkers 45 Grave will headline the 2022 festival. Other acts playing include The Haxans featuring Ash Costello (New Years Day) and Matthew Montgomery (aka Piggy D. of Rob Zombie & Wednesday 13), Ghoultown, Saturday Nite Shockers, Dark Ride, Order of the Fly, The Immortalz, Tomb of Nick Cage and more TBA. The festival is held at Come and Take It Live on Saturday, March 5th and Sunday, March 6th with the kick-off party at Kick Butt Coffee on Friday, March 4th.