Listen to the new song by Moldy Roses!

Today we are excited to bring you the premiere of the new song by California pop-punks Moldy Roses! The song is called "Friends" and was produced, mixed, and engineered by Kyle McAulay of Spanish Love Songs and mastered by Nick Townsend. Speaking to Punknews vocalist and guitarist Quin Manchester said of the track,

"Friends is a song about living with my best friends in a tiny apartment in Fullerton and the occurrences there within. Eventually we all flunked out of school lost our jobs and got kicked out of the apartment complex. Some of us moved home, some to the beach, some to the mountains, some to the city, etc,etc…it’s about coming to grips with growing up."

The song is off their upcoming EP Friends out January 10 via Wiretap Records and you can pre-save it right here. Moldy Roses released their self-titled EP in 2020. Check out the song below.