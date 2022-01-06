The Body and OAA announce new album, release song with Dylan Walker of Full of Hell

by Em Moore
The Body have announced that they will be releasing a collaborative album with electronic producer OAA. The album is called Enemy of Love and will be out February 18 via Thrill Jockey. They have also released their first single called "Barren of Joy" that features vocals from Full of Hell lead vocalist Dylan Walker. The Body released I've Seen All I Need to See in 2021 and will be touring in the spring. Check out the song, tracklist, and tour dates below.
Enemy of Love Tracklist
1. Devalued
2. Pseudocyesis
3. Hired Regard
4. Fortified Tower
5. Obsessed Luxury
6. Conspiracy Privilege
7. Barren of Joy
8. Miserable Freedom
9. Ignorant Messiah
10. Docile Gift
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 05
|TBA
|Oakland, CA
|May 06
|Zebulon
|Los Angeles, CA
|May 07
|Soda Bar
|San Diego, CA
|May 08
|The Rebel Lounge
|Phoenix, AZ
|May 09
|Groundworks
|Tucson, AZ
|May 10
|Sister
|Albuquerque, NM
|May 13-15
|Oblivion Access Festival
|Austin, TX (w/Uniform)
|May 17
|529
|Atlanta, GA
|May 18
|The Pinhook
|Durham, NC
|May 19
|Black Cat
|Washington, DC
|May 20
|Kung Fu Necktie
|Philadelphia, PA
|May 21
|Saint Vitus
|Brooklyn, NY
|May 22
|Sonia
|Cambridge, MA
|May 24
|La Sala Rossa
|Montreal, QC
|May 25
|The Baby G
|Toronto, ON
|May 26
|Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI
|May 27
|Empty Bottle
|Chicago, IL
|May 28
|Cactus Club
|Milwaukee, WI
|May 29
|Turf Club
|MInneapolis, MN
|May 31
|Larimer Lounge
|Denver, CO
|Jun 01
|Urban Lounge
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Jun 03
|The Vera Project
|Seattle, WA
|Jun 04
|Doug Fir Lounge
|Portland, OR