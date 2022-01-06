The Body and OAA announce new album, release song with Dylan Walker of Full of Hell

The Body have announced that they will be releasing a collaborative album with electronic producer OAA. The album is called Enemy of Love and will be out February 18 via Thrill Jockey. They have also released their first single called "Barren of Joy" that features vocals from Full of Hell lead vocalist Dylan Walker. The Body released I've Seen All I Need to See in 2021 and will be touring in the spring. Check out the song, tracklist, and tour dates below.