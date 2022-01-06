The Body and OAA announce new album, release song with Dylan Walker of Full of Hell

The Body and OAA announce new album, release song with Dylan Walker of Full of Hell
by

The Body have announced that they will be releasing a collaborative album with electronic producer OAA. The album is called Enemy of Love and will be out February 18 via Thrill Jockey. They have also released their first single called "Barren of Joy" that features vocals from Full of Hell lead vocalist Dylan Walker. The Body released I've Seen All I Need to See in 2021 and will be touring in the spring. Check out the song, tracklist, and tour dates below.

Enemy of Love Tracklist

1. Devalued

2. Pseudocyesis

3. Hired Regard

4. Fortified Tower

5. Obsessed Luxury

6. Conspiracy Privilege

7. Barren of Joy

8. Miserable Freedom

9. Ignorant Messiah

10. Docile Gift

DateVenueCity
May 05TBAOakland, CA
May 06ZebulonLos Angeles, CA
May 07Soda BarSan Diego, CA
May 08The Rebel LoungePhoenix, AZ
May 09GroundworksTucson, AZ
May 10SisterAlbuquerque, NM
May 13-15Oblivion Access FestivalAustin, TX (w/Uniform)
May 17529Atlanta, GA
May 18The PinhookDurham, NC
May 19Black CatWashington, DC
May 20Kung Fu NecktiePhiladelphia, PA
May 21Saint VitusBrooklyn, NY
May 22SoniaCambridge, MA
May 24La Sala RossaMontreal, QC
May 25The Baby GToronto, ON
May 26SanctuaryDetroit, MI
May 27Empty BottleChicago, IL
May 28Cactus ClubMilwaukee, WI
May 29Turf ClubMInneapolis, MN
May 31Larimer LoungeDenver, CO
Jun 01Urban LoungeSalt Lake City, UT
Jun 03The Vera ProjectSeattle, WA
Jun 04Doug Fir LoungePortland, OR