Dissidente announce new album, release “Corvid”

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Pittsburgh based Disssidente have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called The War on Two Fronts and will be out February 11 via Bad Time Records. The album will feature re-recordings of three songs off their 2017 EP Frontline, their previously released single 45, and ten new songs. Dissidente have also released their new single "Corvid". Check out the song and tracklist below.
The War on Two Fronts tracklist
1. 45
2. A Nation of Wolves
3. Colossus
4. Black Bloc
5. Поколения
6. Corvid
7. Куй Железо Пока Горячо
8. ….
9. Reproductive Reichs
10. Amputee
11. Steeples
12. Labor Day
13. Of Heads or Houses
14. 12/27/18