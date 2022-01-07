MØTIVATIØN releases “Prison Logic” feat. members of Eyehategod, Lunachicks, Aggros, High Reeper

Collaborative collective MØTIVATIØN have released a video for their new song "Prison Logic". The song features Parris Mayhew (ex-Cro-Mags, Aggros), Mike IX Williams (Eyehategod), Shane Trimble (High Reeper), and Theo Kogan and Gina Volpe of Lunachicks. The song is off of MØTIVATIØN's upcoming album The Infinite 8 Steps tø Pøwer / Møney / Møre due out February 22 via Seeing Red Records. A brief video documenting the creation of the track called "Prison Logic Disclosed" has also been released. Check out the videos below.