CD sales up for the first time in 17 years

For the first time in 17 years, CD sales were higher than the previous year. 2021's biggest CD seller was Adele's 30 which sold 898,000 units. After Adele, the next biggest single artist seller was Taylor Swift who sold Evermore (213,000 CDs sold), Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (263,000 CDs), and Red (Taylor’s Version) (237,000 CDs). Also, BTS' 2020 album Map Of The Soul: 7 and Be sold totaled 1.03 million CDs sales in 2021. Together, BTS, Adele, and Swift were 7.1 percent of all CD sales in 2021. Interestingly, had Adele's album not been released in 2021, total CD sales in 2021 would have been lower than 2020. "Catalog" CDs, which are albums older than 18 months, have continued to decline in sales.