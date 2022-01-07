Episode #575 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this special episode the game show above all other game shows, Punx Points, returns!! Mikey Erg, Caitlin of Vixen77, and Ricky Frankel battle it out to see who will take the crown as the GREATEST PUNX OF ALL TIME! Who will take home the Punx Points glory? Tune in below!
