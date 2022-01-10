Nosebleed announce February tour dates (UK)

by Tours

Leeds based punks Nosebleed have announced UK tour dates for February. Terrorpins will be joining them on all dates. Nosebleed will be releasing their second album Dance with the Devil later this year and released Scratching Circles on the Dancefloor in 2018. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 05The SteamboatIpswich, UK
Feb 06The Lady LuckCanterbury, UK
Feb 09The ParishHuddersfield, UK
Feb 10OutpostLiverpool, UK
Feb 11Indigo AlleyScarborough, UK
Feb 12Rad ApplesDundee, UK
Feb 13Wharf ChambersLeeds, UK