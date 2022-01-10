Leeds based punks Nosebleed have announced UK tour dates for February. Terrorpins will be joining them on all dates. Nosebleed will be releasing their second album Dance with the Devil later this year and released Scratching Circles on the Dancefloor in 2018. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 05
|The Steamboat
|Ipswich, UK
|Feb 06
|The Lady Luck
|Canterbury, UK
|Feb 09
|The Parish
|Huddersfield, UK
|Feb 10
|Outpost
|Liverpool, UK
|Feb 11
|Indigo Alley
|Scarborough, UK
|Feb 12
|Rad Apples
|Dundee, UK
|Feb 13
|Wharf Chambers
|Leeds, UK