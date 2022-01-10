Hot Water Music announce rescheduled Colorado shows

Hot Water Music have rescheduled their shows in Denver, Colorado. The shows were due to take place January 14 and January 15 at the Blue Bird Theater but will now be one show on June 10 at The Gothic. All tickets that were purchased for the January shows will be honoured at the new date. Good Riddance will no longer be playing the new date. Elway will still be playing the new date. Hot Water Music will be releasing Feel The Void on March 18 and released their EP Shake Up the Shadows in 2019. See the post in full below.