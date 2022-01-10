Bad Waitress postpone January tour

Bad Waitress have announced the postponement of their upcoming January tour dates. New dates have yet to be announced and all previously purchased tickets will remain valid at the new dates. A statement posted by the band reads in part,



"Okay so the world’s not ready for us to rip through it yet, and our sweet sweet January tour is POSTPONED bear with us while we sort out when this mobile party can come to fruition; new dates will be posted asap and all tickets will still be valid thank you for all the love and support- stay safe and we will see you soon ya freaks"

Bad Waitress released their album No Taste in 2021. See the post in full below.