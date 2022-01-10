Comeback Kid cancel EU & UK tour

Comeback Kid has announced the cancellation of their European and UK tour dates. The tour was set to begin later this month and Be Well, Devil in Me, and Scowl were set to open. A statement released by the band on Instagram reads in part,

"We made it sooo far and…No shortage of trying to make it happen. Sorry @devil_in_me_band @scowl40831 @bewellhc @xllifeworldwide but we will not be able to make the EU/UK dates happen. We are as mad as you are about this. Out of our control. We will make it up to you."

Comeback Kid will be releasing their album Heavy Steps on January 21 and released Outsider in 2017. They will be touring Ontario and Western Canada with Cancer Bats in spring 2022 See the post in full below.