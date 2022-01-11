Sprints release new song, “Little Fix”

by

Dublin based Sprints have released a new song. The song is called "Little Fix" and is off their upcoming EP A Modern Job that will be out March 11 via Nice Swan Recordings. Sprints will be touring the UK and Ireland February and March and released their EP Manifesto in 2021. Check out the song below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 24Yes BasementManchester, UK
Feb 25SoundhouseLeicester, UK
Feb 26Blue MoonCambridge, UK
Feb 28Hope & RuinBrighton, UK
Mar 01Strange BrewBristol, UK
Mar 02MOTH ClubLondon, UK
Mar 04Whelan'sDublin, IE (supporting Yard Act)
Mar 06Ulster Sports ClubBelfast, Northern Ireland