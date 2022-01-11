Sprints release new song, “Little Fix”

by Em Moore
Dublin based Sprints have released a new song. The song is called "Little Fix" and is off their upcoming EP A Modern Job that will be out March 11 via Nice Swan Recordings. Sprints will be touring the UK and Ireland February and March and released their EP Manifesto in 2021. Check out the song below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 24
|Yes Basement
|Manchester, UK
|Feb 25
|Soundhouse
|Leicester, UK
|Feb 26
|Blue Moon
|Cambridge, UK
|Feb 28
|Hope & Ruin
|Brighton, UK
|Mar 01
|Strange Brew
|Bristol, UK
|Mar 02
|MOTH Club
|London, UK
|Mar 04
|Whelan's
|Dublin, IE (supporting Yard Act)
|Mar 06
|Ulster Sports Club
|Belfast, Northern Ireland