END have announced European tour dates for this spring. Supports have yet to be announced. END will be touring North America in March and released Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 30Fury FestManchester, UK
May 01Boston Music RoomsLondon, UK
May 02GibusParis, FR
May 03KulttempelOberhausen, DE
May 04PatronaatHaarlem, NL
May 05KiffAarau, CH
May 06Die StadtmitteKarlsruhe, DE
May 07BackstageMunchen, DE
May 08NaumannsLeipzig, DE
May 09LogoHamburg, DE
May 10StengadeCopenhagen, DK