END have announced European tour dates for this spring. Supports have yet to be announced. END will be touring North America in March and released Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 30
|Fury Fest
|Manchester, UK
|May 01
|Boston Music Rooms
|London, UK
|May 02
|Gibus
|Paris, FR
|May 03
|Kulttempel
|Oberhausen, DE
|May 04
|Patronaat
|Haarlem, NL
|May 05
|Kiff
|Aarau, CH
|May 06
|Die Stadtmitte
|Karlsruhe, DE
|May 07
|Backstage
|Munchen, DE
|May 08
|Naumanns
|Leipzig, DE
|May 09
|Logo
|Hamburg, DE
|May 10
|Stengade
|Copenhagen, DK