Denver based hardcore band Candy Apple have announced tour dates for this spring. Gel and Destiny Bond will be joining them on select dates. Candy Apple released Sweet Dreams of Violence in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 18
|TBA
|Dallas, TX (w/Gel)
|Mar 19
|TBA
|Fort Worth, TX (w/Gel)
|Mar 20
|TBA
|Austin, TX (w/Gel)
|Mar 21
|Community Art Center
|Hattiesburg, MS (w/Gel)
|Mar 22
|DRKMTTR
|Nashville, TN (w/Gel)
|Mar 23
|Pour House
|Raleigh, NC (w/Gel)
|Mar 24
|TBA
|Richmond, VA (w/Gel)
|Mar 25
|TBA
|Louisville, KY
|Mar 26
|TBA
|Kansas City, MO
|Mar 29
|Hi Dive
|Denver, CO (w/Dummy, American Culture, Cindygod)
|Apr 19
|Hi Dive
|Denver, CO (w/Soft Kill, Alien Boy, Topographies, Destiny Bond)
|Apr 21
|62
|Colorado Springs, CO (w/Destiny Bond, Spy)
|Apr 22
|Farewell Transmission
|Kansas City, MO (w/Destiny Bond, Spy)
|Apr 23
|TBA
|Wichita, KS (w/Destiny Bond)
|Apr 24
|Trinidad Lounge
|Trinidad, CO (w/Destiny Bond)