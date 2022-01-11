Candy Apple announce spring tour dates

Denver based hardcore band Candy Apple have announced tour dates for this spring. Gel and Destiny Bond will be joining them on select dates. Candy Apple released Sweet Dreams of Violence in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 18TBADallas, TX (w/Gel)
Mar 19TBAFort Worth, TX (w/Gel)
Mar 20TBAAustin, TX (w/Gel)
Mar 21Community Art CenterHattiesburg, MS (w/Gel)
Mar 22DRKMTTRNashville, TN (w/Gel)
Mar 23Pour HouseRaleigh, NC (w/Gel)
Mar 24TBARichmond, VA (w/Gel)
Mar 25TBALouisville, KY
Mar 26TBAKansas City, MO
Mar 29Hi DiveDenver, CO (w/Dummy, American Culture, Cindygod)
Apr 19Hi DiveDenver, CO (w/Soft Kill, Alien Boy, Topographies, Destiny Bond)
Apr 2162Colorado Springs, CO (w/Destiny Bond, Spy)
Apr 22Farewell TransmissionKansas City, MO (w/Destiny Bond, Spy)
Apr 23TBAWichita, KS (w/Destiny Bond)
Apr 24Trinidad LoungeTrinidad, CO (w/Destiny Bond)