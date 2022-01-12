Fontaines D.C. announce new album, release video and tour dates

by Em Moore
Dublin based Fontaines D.C. have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Skinty Fia and will be out April 22 via Partisan Records. The band have released a video for their first single "Jackie Down The Line" that was directed by Hugh Mulhern. Fontaines D.C. have also announced North American tour dates for this spring. Just Mustard will be playing support on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14. They released their album A Hero's Death in 2020. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.
Skinty Fia Tracklist
1. In ár gCroíthe go deo
2. Big Shot
3. How Cold Love Is
4. Jackie Down The Line
5. Bloomsday
6. Roman Holiday
7. The Couple Across The Way
8. Skinty Fia
9. I Love You
10. Nabokov
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 21
|9:30 Club
|Washington, DC
|Apr 22
|Underground Arts
|Philadelphia, PA
|Apr 23
|Wonder Bar
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Apr 25
|Paradise Rock Club
|Boston, MA
|Apr 26
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn, NY
|Apr 29
|The A&R Music Bar
|Columbus, OH
|Apr 30
|Beachland Ballroom
|Cleveland, OH
|May 02
|Corona Theatre
|Montreal, QC
|May 03
|The Phoenix
|Toronto, ON
|May 05
|Saint Andrew's Hall
|Detroit, MI
|May 06
|The Vic Theatre
|Chicago, IL
|May 07
|First Avenue
|Minneapolis, MN
|May 09
|Bluebird Theater
|Denver, CO
|May 10
|Soundwell
|Salt Lake City, UT
|May 12
|Revolution Hall
|Portland, OR
|May 13
|Rickshaw Theatre
|Vancouver, BC
|May 14
|Showbox SoDo
|Seattle, WA
|May 16
|The Regency Ballroom
|San Francisco, CA
|May 18
|The Regent Theater
|Los Angeles, CA