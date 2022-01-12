Fontaines D.C. announce new album, release video and tour dates

Dublin based Fontaines D.C. have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Skinty Fia and will be out April 22 via Partisan Records. The band have released a video for their first single "Jackie Down The Line" that was directed by Hugh Mulhern. Fontaines D.C. have also announced North American tour dates for this spring. Just Mustard will be playing support on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14. They released their album A Hero's Death in 2020. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.

Skinty Fia Tracklist

1. In ár gCroíthe go deo

2. Big Shot

3. How Cold Love Is

4. Jackie Down The Line

5. Bloomsday

6. Roman Holiday

7. The Couple Across The Way

8. Skinty Fia

9. I Love You

10. Nabokov

DateVenueCity
Apr 219:30 ClubWashington, DC
Apr 22Underground ArtsPhiladelphia, PA
Apr 23Wonder BarAsbury Park, NJ
Apr 25Paradise Rock ClubBoston, MA
Apr 26Brooklyn SteelBrooklyn, NY
Apr 29The A&R Music BarColumbus, OH
Apr 30Beachland BallroomCleveland, OH
May 02Corona TheatreMontreal, QC
May 03The PhoenixToronto, ON
May 05Saint Andrew's HallDetroit, MI
May 06The Vic TheatreChicago, IL
May 07First AvenueMinneapolis, MN
May 09Bluebird TheaterDenver, CO
May 10SoundwellSalt Lake City, UT
May 12Revolution HallPortland, OR
May 13Rickshaw TheatreVancouver, BC
May 14Showbox SoDoSeattle, WA
May 16The Regency BallroomSan Francisco, CA
May 18The Regent TheaterLos Angeles, CA