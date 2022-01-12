Fontaines D.C. announce new album, release video and tour dates

Dublin based Fontaines D.C. have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Skinty Fia and will be out April 22 via Partisan Records. The band have released a video for their first single "Jackie Down The Line" that was directed by Hugh Mulhern. Fontaines D.C. have also announced North American tour dates for this spring. Just Mustard will be playing support on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14. They released their album A Hero's Death in 2020. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.