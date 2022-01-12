Pennywise to play five full album shows in California

Pennywise have announced that they will be playing five shows and on each night they will be playing one of their albums in full. They will be playing 1991's Pennywise, 1993's Unknown Road, 1995's About Time, 1997's Full Circle, and 1999's Straight Ahead. T.S.O.L., H20, Adolescents, Good Riddance, Strung Out, and Voodoo Glow Skulls are among the bands who will be joining them on select nights. The shows will take place in March at Garden Amp in Garden Grove, California. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14. See the dates below.