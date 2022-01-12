Pennywise to play five full album shows in California

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Pennywise have announced that they will be playing five shows and on each night they will be playing one of their albums in full. They will be playing 1991's Pennywise, 1993's Unknown Road, 1995's About Time, 1997's Full Circle, and 1999's Straight Ahead. T.S.O.L., H20, Adolescents, Good Riddance, Strung Out, and Voodoo Glow Skulls are among the bands who will be joining them on select nights. The shows will take place in March at Garden Amp in Garden Grove, California. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14. See the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 04
|Garden Amp - Pennywise
|Garden Grove, CA (w/T.S.O.L., Cigar, Slaughterhouse)
|Mar 05
|Garden Amp - Unknown Road
|Garden Grove, CA (w/H20, Sprung Monkey, The Line)
|Mar 11
|Garden Amp - About Time
|Garden Grove, CA (w/Adolescents, Pulley, Dissension)
|Mar 12
|Garden Amp - Full Circle
|Garden Grove, CA (w/Good Riddance, Authority Zero, Chaser)
|Mar 13
|Garden Amp - Straight Ahead
|Garden Grove, CA (w/Strung Out, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Urethane)