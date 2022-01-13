Circa Survive have postponed the first half of their tour with Tigers Jaw, and Soul Glo due to rising Covid rates. The show dates from January 7th to February 5th is now moved to the summer. Tickets to these show will remain valid for the rescheduled dates.
First leg of Circa Survive, Tigers Jaw and Soul Glo tour postponed
