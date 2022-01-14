Video of Joey Ramone's pre-Ramones band Sniper surfaces

Before Joey Ramone was in Ramones he was singer of a short-lived band called Sniper. Sniper never released any material with Joey, and documentation of the band is relatively scare. This week, video (of poor quality) surfaced of a nearly complete live Sniper set, as recorded in 1973 on the Underground Tonight Show. Joey's Brother Mickey Leigh stated, "those are my mom's gloves! …………. speechless!!!!!!!!!! a few minutes into this. no, never seen it. people have been looking under every rock (no pun intended) for this. i'm in uhhh a state of shock. don't know what to say about this….yet. but, thank YOU for making me aware of it. what a gem." You can see the video below,