Sarah and the Safe Word have announced tour dates for February and March. Dog Park Dissidents, V Is For Villains, and Gilt will be joining them on select dates. Sarah and the Safe Word released Good Gracious! Bad People! in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 19
|The Dark Roast
|Chattanooga, TN
|Feb 20
|Tin Roof
|Columbia, SC (w/Dog Park Dissidents)
|Feb 21
|The Pour House
|Raleigh, NC (w/Dog Park Dissidents)
|Feb 23
|The Camel
|Richmond, VA (w/Dog Park Dissidents)
|Feb 24
|DC 9
|Washington, DC (w/Dog Park Dissidents)
|Feb 25
|Kingsland
|Brooklyn, NY (w/Dog Park Dissidents)
|Feb 27
|Montage Music Hall
|Rochester, NY (w/V Is For Villains)
|Mar 01
|Legends
|Cincinnati, OH (w/V Is For Villains)
|Mar 03
|Black Circle Brewing
|Indianapolis, IN (w/V Is For Villains)
|Mar 04
|The WC Social Club
|West Chicago, IL (w/V Is For Villains)
|Mar 06
|Foolish Things
|Tulsa, OK (w/V Is For Villains)
|Mar 07
|The Post At River East
|Fort Worth, TX (w/Gilt)
|Mar 08
|Scout Bar
|Houston, TX (w/Gilt)
|Mar 09
|Gasa Gasa
|New Orleans, LA (w/Gilt)
|Mar 11
|Will's Pub
|Orlando, FL (w/Gilt)
|Mar 12
|Archetype
|Jacksonville, FL (w/Gilt)