Sarah and the Safe Word announce US tour

Sarah And The Safe Word
by Tours

Sarah and the Safe Word have announced tour dates for February and March. Dog Park Dissidents, V Is For Villains, and Gilt will be joining them on select dates. Sarah and the Safe Word released Good Gracious! Bad People! in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 19The Dark RoastChattanooga, TN
Feb 20Tin RoofColumbia, SC (w/Dog Park Dissidents)
Feb 21The Pour HouseRaleigh, NC (w/Dog Park Dissidents)
Feb 23The CamelRichmond, VA (w/Dog Park Dissidents)
Feb 24DC 9Washington, DC (w/Dog Park Dissidents)
Feb 25KingslandBrooklyn, NY (w/Dog Park Dissidents)
Feb 27Montage Music HallRochester, NY (w/V Is For Villains)
Mar 01LegendsCincinnati, OH (w/V Is For Villains)
Mar 03Black Circle BrewingIndianapolis, IN (w/V Is For Villains)
Mar 04The WC Social ClubWest Chicago, IL (w/V Is For Villains)
Mar 06Foolish ThingsTulsa, OK (w/V Is For Villains)
Mar 07The Post At River EastFort Worth, TX (w/Gilt)
Mar 08Scout BarHouston, TX (w/Gilt)
Mar 09Gasa GasaNew Orleans, LA (w/Gilt)
Mar 11Will's PubOrlando, FL (w/Gilt)
Mar 12ArchetypeJacksonville, FL (w/Gilt)