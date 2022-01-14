Spoon have announced they will be touring the US to support the release of their tenth album, Lucifer on the Sofa. The tour will happen from April 6th though June 4th and Geese and Margaret Glaspy will be supporting on select dates. the band released two singles off of the new album, you can see below to check out "The Hardest Cut" and "Wild".
Tour dates
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Details
|2/8
|Santa Ana, CA
|Observatory
|-
|4/6
|Boston, MA
|House of Blues
|with Margaret Glaspy
|4/8
|New Haven, CT
|College Street Music Hall
|with Margaret Glaspy
|4/9
|Richmond, VA
|The National
|with Margaret Glaspy
|4/11
|Washington, DC
|9:30 Club
|with Margaret Glaspy
|4/15
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Fillmore
|with Margaret Glaspy
|4/16
|New York, NY
|Hammerstein Ballroom
|with Margaret Glaspy
|4/18
|Detroit, MI
|The Fillmore Detroit
|with Margaret Glaspy
|4/19
|Chicago, Il
|The Riviera Theatre
|with Margaret Glaspy
|4/22
|St. Paul, MN
|Palace Theatre
|with Margaret Glaspy
|4/23
|Milwaukee, WI
|The Rave
|with Margaret Glaspy
|4/25
|Columbia, MO
|The Blue Note
|with Margaret Glaspy
|4/28
|Wilmington, NC
|Greenfield Lake Amphitheatern
|with Margaret Glaspy
|429
|Atlanta, GA
|Shaky Knees Festival
|-
|5/24
|Denver, CO
|Mission Ballroom
|with Geese
|5/25
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Complex
|with Geese
|5/27
|Napa, CA
|BottleRock
|-
|5/28
|Sacramento, CA
|Ace Of Spades
|with Geese
|5/29
|San Francisco, CA
|The Fillmore
|with Geese
|5/31
|Solana Beach, CA
|Belly Up
|with Geese
|6/2
|Los Angeles, CA
|Palladium
|with Geese
|6/3
|Tucson, AZ
|The Rialto Theatre
|with Geese
|6/4
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Van Buren
|with Geese