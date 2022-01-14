Spoon announce US Tour

by Merge Tours

Spoon have announced they will be touring the US to support the release of their tenth album, Lucifer on the Sofa. The tour will happen from April 6th though June 4th and Geese and Margaret Glaspy will be supporting on select dates. the band released two singles off of the new album, you can see below to check out "The Hardest Cut" and "Wild".

Tour dates

DateLocationVenueDetails
2/8Santa Ana, CAObservatory-
4/6Boston, MAHouse of Blueswith Margaret Glaspy
4/8New Haven, CTCollege Street Music Hallwith Margaret Glaspy
4/9Richmond, VAThe Nationalwith Margaret Glaspy
4/11Washington, DC9:30 Clubwith Margaret Glaspy
4/15Philadelphia, PAThe Fillmorewith Margaret Glaspy
4/16New York, NYHammerstein Ballroomwith Margaret Glaspy
4/18Detroit, MIThe Fillmore Detroitwith Margaret Glaspy
4/19Chicago, IlThe Riviera Theatrewith Margaret Glaspy
4/22St. Paul, MNPalace Theatrewith Margaret Glaspy
4/23Milwaukee, WIThe Ravewith Margaret Glaspy
4/25Columbia, MOThe Blue Notewith Margaret Glaspy
4/28Wilmington, NCGreenfield Lake Amphitheaternwith Margaret Glaspy
429Atlanta, GAShaky Knees Festival-
5/24Denver, COMission Ballroomwith Geese
5/25Salt Lake City, UTThe Complexwith Geese
5/27Napa, CABottleRock-
5/28Sacramento, CAAce Of Spadeswith Geese
5/29San Francisco, CAThe Fillmorewith Geese
5/31Solana Beach, CABelly Upwith Geese
6/2Los Angeles, CAPalladiumwith Geese
6/3Tucson, AZThe Rialto Theatrewith Geese
6/4Phoenix, AZThe Van Burenwith Geese