Anonymous Source, Posted by 8 hours ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

Filmmaker Bryan Davis has released a short documentary about the closing of Inner Ear Studio's long running location in Arlington, Virginia. The nine minute feature is constructed from an interview with studio owner/operator Don Zientara. Last year, Zientara was forced to close the current location as the building was being demolished for an aerts district. You can watch the full documentary below.