Russ Rankin of Good Riddance releases “Abolish the Senate”

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by John Gentile
Russ Rankin of Good Riddance has released a new song. It's called "Abolish the senate" and it's off the upcoming LP Come Together Fall Apart. The album is out via Sbam in late January. You can check out the song below.
Come Together Fall Apart
1. All Our Lives
2. Babel
3. Fractured Legacy
4. True Believers
5. Considering The End
6. Statutes of Kilkenny
7. Worse Than it Seems
8. Abolish The Senate
9. Next Best Thing
10. Last Conversation
11. You Woke Up My Neighborhood