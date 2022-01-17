Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
UK based Slam Dunk Festival has announced more bands for 2022. Neck Deep has been added as the final headliner joining the previously announced Alexisonfire, Sum 41, and Dropkick Murphys. Cancer Bats, The Bronx, The Summer Set, Mom Jeans, Point North, and As December Falls have also been announced. These bands join the previously announced lineup that was announced in November 2021. Slam Dunk Festival will take place June 3, 2022 at Leeds Temple Newsam and June 4, 2022 at Hatfield Park.