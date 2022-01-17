Protest the Hero announce rescheduled Canadian dates

by Tours

Protest the Hero have announced rescheduled Canadian tour dates. The dates were originally set to take place in March but have been moved to June. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid at the new dates and refunds are available. Protest the Hero released Palimpsest in 2020. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 03Bronson CentreOttawa, ON
Jun 04FoufounesMontreal, QC
Jun 05ImperialQuebec City, QC
Jun 10Danforth Music HallToronto, ON
Jun 11London Music HallLondon, ON