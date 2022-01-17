Protest the Hero have announced rescheduled Canadian tour dates. The dates were originally set to take place in March but have been moved to June. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid at the new dates and refunds are available. Protest the Hero released Palimpsest in 2020. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 03
|Bronson Centre
|Ottawa, ON
|Jun 04
|Foufounes
|Montreal, QC
|Jun 05
|Imperial
|Quebec City, QC
|Jun 10
|Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON
|Jun 11
|London Music Hall
|London, ON