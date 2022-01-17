Implore to release “The Burden of Existence” single

Austrian Metallic hardcore band Implore will release a new single, "The Burden of Existence" on January 19th. The single will be out via Church Road Records. The band spoke about the track: "The Burden of Existence is the agonizing tale of enduring life, with its different stages and consequences. At times the beauty of nature is enough to justify the principle of universal finality." The band previously released two albums on Century and are expected to release an album on Church Road after the single.