Chuck Platt of Good Riddance hospitalized after getting struck by a car

Unfortunately, late last week, Chuck Platt of Good Riddance was struck by a car after leaving The Crepe Place in Santa Cruz. He is in the hospital, but is on the road to recovery. The band stated: "On Friday, January 14, husband, father, bandmate and friend to many, Chuck Platt, was hit by a car while crossing the street outside of his restaurant, The Crepe Place. While Chuck gratefully does not have any life-threatening injuries, he has sustained life-altering injuries that will have a significant impact to him physically and financially. Chuck was airlifted to a Bay Area Hospital where he is currently being treated. Chuck sustained the following injuries: right ankle break, left knee injury, broken collar bone, and lacerations to his face and hands. His right ankle and knee injuries were extensive and will require surgery(s) and rehabilitation." We wish Chuck a speedy recovery.