Fatty Cakes and the Puff Pastries announce February shows
by Tours

Californian punk band Fatty Cakes and the Puff Pastries have announced February shows for the West Coast. Fatty Cakes and the Puff Pastries released their self-titled album in 2018. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 11Bob Baker's Marionette TheaterLos Angeles, CA (w/Polartropica)
Feb 12Puscifer The StoreJerome, AZ (w/Lucky Baby Daddy)
Feb 13The GriffinLas Vegas, NV (w/Desert Island Boys)
Feb 15Strummer'sFresno, CA (w/Melt Banana)
Feb 19The PartisanMerced, CA