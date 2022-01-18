Californian punk band Fatty Cakes and the Puff Pastries have announced February shows for the West Coast. Fatty Cakes and the Puff Pastries released their self-titled album in 2018. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 11
|Bob Baker's Marionette Theater
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Polartropica)
|Feb 12
|Puscifer The Store
|Jerome, AZ (w/Lucky Baby Daddy)
|Feb 13
|The Griffin
|Las Vegas, NV (w/Desert Island Boys)
|Feb 15
|Strummer's
|Fresno, CA (w/Melt Banana)
|Feb 19
|The Partisan
|Merced, CA