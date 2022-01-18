Punk In Drublic Music and Craft Beer Festival has announced three dates for 2022. The shows will take place in March with one date in Arizona and two in California. NOFX will be headlining all dates and Lagwagon and The Last Gang will be playing on all dates. The Bouncing Souls, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Authority Zero, The Venomous Pinks, Pennywise, Face to Face, Get Dead, Urethane, Ill Repute and Dr. Know will be playing on select dates. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, January 19. Check out the dates and lineups below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 19
|Big Surf
|Tempe, AZ (w/NOFX, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, The Bouncing Souls, Lagwagon, Authority Zero, The Last Gang, The Venomous Pinks)
|Mar 26
|Petco Park
|San Diego, CA (w/NOFX, Pennywise, Face to Face, Lagwagon, Get Dead, The Last Gang, Urethane)
|Mar 27
|Ventura County Fairgrounds
|Ventura, CA (w/NOFX, Pennywise, Face to Face, Lagwagon, Ill Repute, Dr. Know, The Last Gang)