Proper. announce new album, release “Milk and Honey” video

Proper have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called The Great American Novel and will be out digitally on March 25 and physically on April 29 via Big Scary Monsters and Father/Daughter Records. The album was produced by Bartees Strange. The band have also released a video for their new single "Milk and Honey" that was directed by vocalist Erik Garlington. The song features Jer Hunter of Skatune Network/We Are the Union on horns and backing vocals by Lily Mastrodimos of Long Neck. Proper. will be touring the UK in 2022 and released I Spent The Winter Writing Songs About Getting Better in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
The Great American Novel Tracklist
1. You Good? (In Media Res)
2. Shuck & Jive
3. Red, White, & Blue
4. Jean
5.McConnell
6. Ganymede
7. Barbershop Interlude
8. In The Van Somewhere Outside of Birmingham
9. Juvie
10. The Routine
11. Huerta
12. Milk and Honey
13. Done Talking
14. Americana
15. Yeah…I'm Good (Epilogue)