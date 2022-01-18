Proper. announce new album, release “Milk and Honey” video

Proper have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called The Great American Novel and will be out digitally on March 25 and physically on April 29 via Big Scary Monsters and Father/Daughter Records. The album was produced by Bartees Strange. The band have also released a video for their new single "Milk and Honey" that was directed by vocalist Erik Garlington. The song features Jer Hunter of Skatune Network/We Are the Union on horns and backing vocals by Lily Mastrodimos of Long Neck. Proper. will be touring the UK in 2022 and released I Spent The Winter Writing Songs About Getting Better in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.