Punk Rock Bowling has announced the postponement of the 2022 edition of the festival. The festival was set to take place in May in Las Vegas, Nevada. A statement from the festival reads,

"We know some of you are eager to make your PRB arrangements so we wanted to let everyone know as soon as possible that unfortunately, PRB May 2022 has been postponed until further notice. We will post updates as soon as they are available."

See the post in full below.