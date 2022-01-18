When We Were Young festival has announced their 2022 lineup. My Chemical Romance and Paramore will headline. Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, The Linda Lindas, Alkaline Trio, Thursday, AFI, Meet Me @ The Altar, and Avril Lavigne are among the bands announced. The festival will take place October 22 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets go on sale January 21. Check out the lineup below.
When We Were Young 2022 Lineup
My Chemical Romance
Paramore
AFI
The Used
Bring Me The Horizon
Taking Back Sunday
Dashboard Confessional
Alkaline Trio
Manchester Orchestra
A Day to Remember
Pierce the Veil
The Story So Far
I Prevail
Dance Gavin Dance
The All-American Rejects
Boys Like Girls
Car Seat Headrest
Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides
Motionless in White
Avril Lavigne
jxdn
Knocked Loose
Sleeping With Sirens
Senses Fail
Bayside
Mom Jeans
Mayday Parade
The Maine
Neck Deep
Wolf Alice
Nessa Barrett
Puppy
PVRIS
Saosin
Silverstein
Palaye Royale
Bright Eyes
Acceptance
Story of the Year
Atreyu
Glassjaw
Lilhuddy
TV Girl
Four Year Strong
State Champs
3OH!3
The Ready Set
Jimmy Eat World
The Starting Line
Thursday
anberlin
La Dispute
Armor For Sleep
We The Kings
The Wonder Years
Royal and the Serpent
Kittie
The Garden
Hawthorne Heights
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
Horrorpops
The Linda Lindas
Prentiss
Meet Me @ The Altar