When We Were Young 2022 Lineup

My Chemical Romance

Paramore

AFI

The Used

Bring Me The Horizon

Taking Back Sunday

Dashboard Confessional

Alkaline Trio

Manchester Orchestra

A Day to Remember

Pierce the Veil

The Story So Far

I Prevail

Dance Gavin Dance

The All-American Rejects

Boys Like Girls

Car Seat Headrest

Ice Nine Kills

Black Veil Brides

Motionless in White

Avril Lavigne

jxdn

Knocked Loose

Sleeping With Sirens

Senses Fail

Bayside

Mom Jeans

Mayday Parade

The Maine

Neck Deep

Wolf Alice

Nessa Barrett

Puppy

PVRIS

Saosin

Silverstein

Palaye Royale

Bright Eyes

Acceptance

Story of the Year

Atreyu

Glassjaw

Lilhuddy

TV Girl

Four Year Strong

State Champs

3OH!3

The Ready Set

Jimmy Eat World

The Starting Line

Thursday

anberlin

La Dispute

Armor For Sleep

We The Kings

The Wonder Years

Royal and the Serpent

Kittie

The Garden

Hawthorne Heights

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Horrorpops

The Linda Lindas

Prentiss

Meet Me @ The Altar