Nova Twins announce North American shows

Nova Twins announce North American shows
by Tours

Nova Twins have announced North American tour dates for this spring. Tickets are on sale now. The band will also be playing a handful of dates in the US supporting Grandson. Nova Twins released their album Who Are the Girls? in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 16SXSWAustin, TX
Mar 29Sneaky Dee'sToronto, ON
Mar 30St. Andrew's HallDetroit, MI (supporting Grandson)
Apr 03Bottom LoungeChicago, IL (supporting Grandson)
Apr 05Varsity TheaterMinneapolis, MN (supporting Grandson)
Apr 06The Waiting RoomOmaha, NE (supporting Grandson)
Apr 08The Granada TheaterLawrence, KS (supporting Grandson)
Apr 13The EchoLos Angeles, CA
Apr 19Baby's All RightBrooklyn, NY
May 22Welcome to RockvilleDaytona Beach, FL