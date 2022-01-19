Nova Twins have announced North American tour dates for this spring. Tickets are on sale now. The band will also be playing a handful of dates in the US supporting Grandson. Nova Twins released their album Who Are the Girls? in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 16
|SXSW
|Austin, TX
|Mar 29
|Sneaky Dee's
|Toronto, ON
|Mar 30
|St. Andrew's Hall
|Detroit, MI (supporting Grandson)
|Apr 03
|Bottom Lounge
|Chicago, IL (supporting Grandson)
|Apr 05
|Varsity Theater
|Minneapolis, MN (supporting Grandson)
|Apr 06
|The Waiting Room
|Omaha, NE (supporting Grandson)
|Apr 08
|The Granada Theater
|Lawrence, KS (supporting Grandson)
|Apr 13
|The Echo
|Los Angeles, CA
|Apr 19
|Baby's All Right
|Brooklyn, NY
|May 22
|Welcome to Rockville
|Daytona Beach, FL