Surfbort have announced US tour dates for this spring. Pussy Gillette, Mz Neon, Niis, and Smirk will be playing on select dates. Surfbort released Keep on Truckin’ in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 23
|7th Street Entry
|Minneapolis, MN (w/Pussy Gillette, Mz Neon)
|Feb 24
|The Cactus Club
|Milwaukee, WI (w/Pussy Gillette, Mz Neon)
|Feb 25
|The Empty Bottle
|Chicago, IL (w/Pussy Gillette, Mz Neon)
|Feb 27
|The Loving Touch
|Detroit, MI (w/Pussy Gillette, Mz Neon)
|Mar 01
|Club Cafe
|Pittsburgh, PA (w/Pussy Gillette, Mz Neon)
|Mar 02
|Mohawk Place
|Buffalo, NY (w/Pussy Gillette, Mz Neon)
|Mar 04
|Wonder Bar
|Asbury Park, NJ (w/Pussy Gillette, Mz Neon)
|Mar 05
|Metro Gallery
|Baltimore, MD (w/Pussy Gillette, Mz Neon)
|Mar 06
|Cat's Cradle (Back Room)
|Carrboro, NC (w/Pussy Gillette, Mz Neon)
|Mar 09
|The End
|Nashville, TN (w/Pussy Gillette, Mz Neon)
|Mar 11
|The Savannah Stopover
|Savannah, GA (w/Pussy Gillette, Mz Neon)
|Mar 12
|Voyager Festival
|Birmingham, AL (w/Pussy Gillette, Mz Neon)
|Mar 20
|Not So Fun WKND at Three Links
|Dallas, TX (w/Niis, Smirk)
|Mar 22
|Vibes Underground
|San Antonio, TX (w/Smirk)
|Mar 24
|Valley Bar
|Phoeniz, AZ (w/Niis, Smirk)
|Mar 25
|The Casbah
|San Diego, CA (w/Niis, Smirk)
|Mar 26
|The Backstage Bar
|Las Vegas, NV (w/Niis, Smirk)
|Mar 29
|The Golden Bull Bar
|Oakland, CA (w/Niis, Smirk)
|Mar 21
|Lounge at the Hawthorne
|Portland, OR (w/Niis, Smirk)
|Apr 01
|Freakout Festival
|Seattle, WA (w/Smirk)