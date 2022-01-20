Surfbort announce US tour dates

by Tours

Surfbort have announced US tour dates for this spring. Pussy Gillette, Mz Neon, Niis, and Smirk will be playing on select dates. Surfbort released Keep on Truckin’ in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 237th Street EntryMinneapolis, MN (w/Pussy Gillette, Mz Neon)
Feb 24The Cactus ClubMilwaukee, WI (w/Pussy Gillette, Mz Neon)
Feb 25The Empty BottleChicago, IL (w/Pussy Gillette, Mz Neon)
Feb 27The Loving TouchDetroit, MI (w/Pussy Gillette, Mz Neon)
Mar 01Club CafePittsburgh, PA (w/Pussy Gillette, Mz Neon)
Mar 02Mohawk PlaceBuffalo, NY (w/Pussy Gillette, Mz Neon)
Mar 04Wonder BarAsbury Park, NJ (w/Pussy Gillette, Mz Neon)
Mar 05Metro GalleryBaltimore, MD (w/Pussy Gillette, Mz Neon)
Mar 06Cat's Cradle (Back Room)Carrboro, NC (w/Pussy Gillette, Mz Neon)
Mar 09The EndNashville, TN (w/Pussy Gillette, Mz Neon)
Mar 11The Savannah StopoverSavannah, GA (w/Pussy Gillette, Mz Neon)
Mar 12Voyager FestivalBirmingham, AL (w/Pussy Gillette, Mz Neon)
Mar 20Not So Fun WKND at Three LinksDallas, TX (w/Niis, Smirk)
Mar 22Vibes UndergroundSan Antonio, TX (w/Smirk)
Mar 24Valley BarPhoeniz, AZ (w/Niis, Smirk)
Mar 25The CasbahSan Diego, CA (w/Niis, Smirk)
Mar 26The Backstage BarLas Vegas, NV (w/Niis, Smirk)
Mar 29The Golden Bull BarOakland, CA (w/Niis, Smirk)
Mar 21Lounge at the HawthornePortland, OR (w/Niis, Smirk)
Apr 01Freakout FestivalSeattle, WA (w/Smirk)