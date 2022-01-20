Jawbreaker adds a few more dates to their Dear You anniversary shows

Jawbreaker
Jawbreaker have added a few more dates to their Dear You anniversary shows. See below to check out the new dates. Tickets are available now for presale and will be on sale to the general public on Friday.

DateLocationVenue
3/18/22Seattle, WAShowbox SoDo⁣⁣
3/19/22Portland, ORRoseland Theatre⁣⁣
3/24/22San Francisco, CAThe Fillmore⁣⁣
3/25/22San Francisco, CAThe Fillmore⁣⁣
3/26/22San Francisco, CAThe Fillmore (New Date)
4/1/22Los Angeles, CAThe Wiltern⁣⁣
4/1/22Los Angeles, CAThe Wiltern⁣⁣ (New Date)
4/7/22Denver, COFillmore Auditorium⁣⁣
4/13/22Chicago, ILHouse of Blues⁣⁣
4/14/22Chicago, ILHouse of Blues⁣⁣
4/15/22Chicago, ILHouse of Blues (New Date)
4/27/22New York, NYIrving Plaza⁣⁣
4/28/22New York, NYIrving Plaza⁣⁣
4/29/22New York, NYIrving Plaza⁣⁣ (New Date)