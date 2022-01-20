Jawbreaker have added a few more dates to their Dear You anniversary shows. See below to check out the new dates. Tickets are available now for presale and will be on sale to the general public on Friday.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|3/18/22
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox SoDo
|3/19/22
|Portland, OR
|Roseland Theatre
|3/24/22
|San Francisco, CA
|The Fillmore
|3/25/22
|San Francisco, CA
|The Fillmore
|3/26/22
|San Francisco, CA
|The Fillmore (New Date)
|4/1/22
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Wiltern
|4/1/22
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Wiltern (New Date)
|4/7/22
|Denver, CO
|Fillmore Auditorium
|4/13/22
|Chicago, IL
|House of Blues
|4/14/22
|Chicago, IL
|House of Blues
|4/15/22
|Chicago, IL
|House of Blues (New Date)
|4/27/22
|New York, NY
|Irving Plaza
|4/28/22
|New York, NY
|Irving Plaza
|4/29/22
|New York, NY
|Irving Plaza (New Date)