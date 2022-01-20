PLOSIVS announce album details, release video and tour dates

by Em Moore
PLOSIVS, the new punk band made up of John Reis of Hot Snakes, Rocket From the Crypt, and Drive Like Jehu, Rob Crow of Pinback, Atom Willard of Against Me!, and Jordan Clark of Mrs. Magician, have announced that they will be releasing their self-titled album March 17 via Swami Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "Broken Eyes". The band will be touring the US this spring with Meat Wave. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.
PLOSIVS Tracklist
1. Hit The Breaks
2. Rose Waterfall
3. Thrown Clear
4. Never Likely
5. Broken Eyes
6. Pines
7. See You Suffer
8. Iron Will
9. Pray For Summer
10. Bright
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 18
|Saint Vitus
|Brooklyn, NY
|Mar 19
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD
|Mar 20
|Underground Arts Black Box
|Philadelphia, PA
|Mar 21
|Brighton Music Hall
|Boston, MA
|Mar 23
|Rumba
|Columbus, OH
|Mar 24
|Magic Stick
|Detroit, MI
|Mar 25
|Sleeping Village
|Chicago, IL
|Apr 05
|Chop Suey
|Seattle, WA
|Apr 06
|Mississippi Studios
|Portland, OR
|Apr 08
|Bottom of the Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|Apr 09
|Lodge Room
|Los Angeles, CA
|Apr 10
|Rebel Lounge
|Pheonix, AZ