PLOSIVS announce album details, release video and tour dates
PLOSIVS, the new punk band made up of John Reis of Hot Snakes, Rocket From the Crypt, and Drive Like Jehu, Rob Crow of Pinback, Atom Willard of Against Me!, and Jordan Clark of Mrs. Magician, have announced that they will be releasing their self-titled album March 17 via Swami Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "Broken Eyes". The band will be touring the US this spring with Meat Wave. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.

PLOSIVS Tracklist

1. Hit The Breaks

2. Rose Waterfall

3. Thrown Clear

4. Never Likely

5. Broken Eyes

6. Pines

7. See You Suffer

8. Iron Will

9. Pray For Summer

10. Bright

DateVenueCity
Mar 18Saint VitusBrooklyn, NY
Mar 19OttobarBaltimore, MD
Mar 20Underground Arts Black BoxPhiladelphia, PA
Mar 21Brighton Music HallBoston, MA
Mar 23RumbaColumbus, OH
Mar 24Magic StickDetroit, MI
Mar 25Sleeping VillageChicago, IL
Apr 05Chop SueySeattle, WA
Apr 06Mississippi StudiosPortland, OR
Apr 08Bottom of the HillSan Francisco, CA
Apr 09Lodge RoomLos Angeles, CA
Apr 10Rebel LoungePheonix, AZ