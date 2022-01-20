Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Rage Against the Machine have delayed the start of their upcoming "Public Service Announcement" North American tour with Run The Jewels. The tour was originally set to begin on March 31 but will now begin July 9 in East Troy, Wisconsin. The shows scheduled for March 31 through May 32 are postponed and will be rescheduled. All previously purchased tickets for the postponed shows will be honoured at the rescheduled states and refunds are available. The rescheduled dates have yet to be announced. Rage Against the Machine will no longer be performing at Coachella or the Boston Calling festival. See the updated dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 09
|Alpine Valley Music Theatre
|East Troy, WI
|Jul 11
|United Center
|Chicago, IL
|Jul 12
|United Center
|Chicago, IL
|Jul 15
|Ottawa Bluesfest
|Ottawa, ON
|Jul 16
|Festival d’été de Quebec
|Quebec City, QC (without Run the Jewels)
|Jul 19
|FirstOntario Center
|Hamilton, ON
|Jul 21
|Scotiabank Arena
|Toronto, ON
|Jul 23
|Scotiabank Arena
|Toronto, ON
|Jul 25
|Keybank Center
|Buffalo, NY
|Jul 27
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|Cleveland, OH
|Jul 29
|PPG Paints Arena
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Jul 31
|PNC Arena
|Raleigh, NC
|Aug 02
|Capital One Arena
|Washington, D.C.
|Aug 03
|Capital One Arena
|Washington, D.C.
|Aug 08
|Madison Square Garden
|New York, NY
|Aug 09
|Madison Square Garden
|New York, NY
|Aug 11
|Madison Square Garden
|New York, NY
|Aug 12
|Madison Square Garden
|New York, NY
|Aug 14
|Madison Square Garden
|New York, NY