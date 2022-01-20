Rage Against The Machine delay start of tour

Rage Against the Machine have delayed the start of their upcoming "Public Service Announcement" North American tour with Run The Jewels. The tour was originally set to begin on March 31 but will now begin July 9 in East Troy, Wisconsin. The shows scheduled for March 31 through May 32 are postponed and will be rescheduled. All previously purchased tickets for the postponed shows will be honoured at the rescheduled states and refunds are available. The rescheduled dates have yet to be announced. Rage Against the Machine will no longer be performing at Coachella or the Boston Calling festival. See the updated dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 09Alpine Valley Music TheatreEast Troy, WI
Jul 11United CenterChicago, IL
Jul 12United CenterChicago, IL
Jul 15Ottawa BluesfestOttawa, ON
Jul 16Festival d’été de QuebecQuebec City, QC (without Run the Jewels)
Jul 19FirstOntario CenterHamilton, ON
Jul 21Scotiabank ArenaToronto, ON
Jul 23Scotiabank ArenaToronto, ON
Jul 25Keybank CenterBuffalo, NY
Jul 27Rocket Mortgage FieldhouseCleveland, OH
Jul 29PPG Paints ArenaPittsburgh, PA
Jul 31PNC ArenaRaleigh, NC
Aug 02Capital One ArenaWashington, D.C.
Aug 03Capital One ArenaWashington, D.C.
Aug 08Madison Square GardenNew York, NY
Aug 09Madison Square GardenNew York, NY
Aug 11Madison Square GardenNew York, NY
Aug 12Madison Square GardenNew York, NY
Aug 14Madison Square GardenNew York, NY