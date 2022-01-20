Taylor Swift is the RSD 2022 Ambassador

The Record Store Day organization has named its 2022 Ambassador- Taylor Swift! For the year, and as especially focused on the Record Store Day events, Taylor swift will act as spokeswoman in order to promote the events, record stores, and vinyl in general.

Swift, who had some of the highest selling records in 2022, released a statement: "I’m very proud to be this year's Global Ambassador for Record Store Day. The places where we go to browse and explore and discover music new and old have always been sacred to me. Record stores are so important because they help to perpetuate and foster music-loving as a passion. They create settings for live events. They employ people who adore music thoroughly and purely. Those people and shops have had a rough few years and we need to support these small businesses more now than ever to make sure they can stay alive, stay eccentric, and stay individual. It’s been a true joy for me to watch vinyl sales grow in the past few years and we, the artists, have the fans to thank for this pleasant surprise. Happy Record Store Day, everyone! Stay safe out there."