Watch the new video by Bring On The Storm!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video from Calgary based melodic punk band Bring On The Storm! The video is for their new song "Decompose" and was shot at Ill-Fated Kustoms Motorcycle Shop in Calgary. Alan Bremner filmed and edited the video. Singer and guitarist Chris Kreuger said of the song,

"This tune is about an invisible monster that burdens and even sometimes takes life away. We all know victims. We've named the monster depression."

The song is available digitally via Thousand Island Records and you can pre-save it here. Check out the new video below!