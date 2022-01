Shanghai based hardcore band Spill Your Guts released a new single titled "Lift The Curse" recently. The track is the first single from their upcoming album The Wrath It Takes. The record was produced, recorded and mastered by Scott Middleton from Cancer Bats. The Wrath It Takes is co-released through PermCityPunk Records (Russia), Trepanation Recordings (UK) and Graboid Of The Ground Records (China) on March 25, 2022. See below to watch the latest music video.