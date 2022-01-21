Comeback Kid release “Face The Fire” video

Comeback Kid have released a video for their song "Face The Fire". The video features footage by Furnace Fest, @Hola_Soy_Keto, Sunny Singh, Kat Nijmeddin, Daniel Vandal, and Miquel Casey and photos by Danielle Dixon, Chrisy Salinas, Gabe Becerra, and Sean Reilly. It was edited by Dylan Gould. The song is off their album Heavy Steps that is out now via New Damage Records and Nuclear Blast. Comeback Kid will be touring Ontario and Western Canada with Cancer Bats this spring. Check out the video below.