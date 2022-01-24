Off With Their Heads announce Midwest shows

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by John Gentile
Off With Their Heads are playing some shows in February and March in the mid-west. You can see the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sunday Feb 20th
|Now That's Class
|Cleveland OH with Heart and Lung
|Thursday March 3rd
|Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI with Ben Roy and Time Thieves.
|Friday March 4th
|Nightshop
|Bloomington, IL with Ben Roy and Time Thieves.
|Saturday March 5th
|Lyric Room
|Green Bay, WI with Ben Roy and Time Thieves.
|Sunday March 6th
|Dark Horse
|St. Paul, MN with Ben Roy and Time Thieves.
|Saturday March 12th
|Liar's Club
|Chicago IL with The Bollweevils, Spells and The Christmas Bride