Off With Their Heads announce Midwest shows

Off With Their Heads are playing some shows in February and March in the mid-west. You can see the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sunday Feb 20thNow That's ClassCleveland OH with Heart and Lung
Thursday March 3rdPyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MI with Ben Roy and Time Thieves.
Friday March 4thNightshopBloomington, IL with Ben Roy and Time Thieves.
Saturday March 5thLyric RoomGreen Bay, WI with Ben Roy and Time Thieves.
Sunday March 6thDark HorseSt. Paul, MN with Ben Roy and Time Thieves.
Saturday March 12thLiar's ClubChicago IL with The Bollweevils, Spells and The Christmas Bride