Billy Talent reschedule Western Canada shows, Eastern Canada dates unchanged
Billy Talent have announced rescheduled dates for the Western Canada leg of their Canadian tour due to COVID-19. PUP will no longer be joining them and will be replaced with Anti-Flag. The dates in Eastern Canada are not being rescheduled and will take place as planned in April. NOBRO will remain supporting on all dates. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid at the new dates. Billy Talent released their album Crisis of Faith earlier this month. Check out the updated dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 01Videotron CentreQuebec City, QC (w/Rise Against, NOBRO)
Apr 03Place BellLaval, QC (w/Rise Against, NOBRO)
Apr 04TC ArenaOttawa, ON (w/Rise Against, NOBRO)
Apr 06Scotiabank ArenaToronto, ON (w/Rise Against, NOBRO)
Apr 07Budweiser GardensLondon, ON (w/Rise Against, NOBRO)
Apr 29Burton Cummings TheatreWinnipeg, MB (w/Anti-Flag, NOBRO)
Apr 30Burton Cummings TheatreWinnipeg, MB (w/Anti-Flag, NOBRO)
May 02Grey Eagle Event CentreCalgary, AB (w/Anti-Flag, NOBRO)
May 03Edmonton Convention CentreEdmonton, AB (w/Anti-Flag, NOBRO)
May 06Pacific ColiseumVancouver, BC (w/Anti-Flag, NOBRO)