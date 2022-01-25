Billy Talent have announced rescheduled dates for the Western Canada leg of their Canadian tour due to COVID-19. PUP will no longer be joining them and will be replaced with Anti-Flag. The dates in Eastern Canada are not being rescheduled and will take place as planned in April. NOBRO will remain supporting on all dates. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid at the new dates. Billy Talent released their album Crisis of Faith earlier this month. Check out the updated dates below.