Bandcamp Fridays to return for 2022

Bandcamp has announced the return of Bandcamp Fridays, the initiative that sees the company waive their fees on purchases for twenty-four hours, beginning in February. A statement from the company reads in part,

"On the first Friday of the month since March of 2020, we’ve waived our revenue share to help support the many artists who have seen their livelihoods disrupted by the pandemic. Over the course of 17 days, fans paid artists and labels more than $70 million dollars, helping cover rents, mortgages, groceries, medications, and much more. If you’re among the nearly 800,000 fans who participated, thank you.

It will likely be several months before live performance revenue returns in full. So we’re going to continue doing Bandcamp Fridays in 2022"