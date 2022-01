9 hours ago by Em Moore

Chicago based hardcore band Buggin have recorded an Autiotree Live session. The band played "My Rules", "Buggin Out","Dead 2 Me", and "D.B.M." from their 2020 EP Buggin Out, "Intro / Crew'd Up", "Poser Bulldozer", and "Concrete Cowboys", from their 2019 Demo and "Attitude" and "Brainfreeze". Buggin released their two song single Brainfreeze in 2021. Check out the video below.