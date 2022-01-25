Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Professional skater Tony Hawk has announced a speaking tour of Europe and the UK. The shows will take place during the summer and tickets go on sale Friday, January 28. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 29
|CityWest
|Dublin, IE
|Jul 30
|O2 Apollo
|Manchester, UK
|Jul 31
|Palladium
|London, UK
|Aug 02
|OLT Rivierenhof
|Antwerp, BE
|Aug 03
|Falconer Theater
|Copenhagen, DK
|Aug 05
|Filadelfia
|Stockholm, SE
|Aug 06
|Concerthouse
|Oslo, NO