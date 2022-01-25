Tony Hawk announces EU/UK speaking tour

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Professional skater Tony Hawk has announced a speaking tour of Europe and the UK. The shows will take place during the summer and tickets go on sale Friday, January 28. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 29CityWestDublin, IE
Jul 30O2 ApolloManchester, UK
Jul 31PalladiumLondon, UK
Aug 02OLT RivierenhofAntwerp, BE
Aug 03Falconer TheaterCopenhagen, DK
Aug 05FiladelfiaStockholm, SE
Aug 06ConcerthouseOslo, NO