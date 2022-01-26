Ignite (US)

by Century Media Tours

California based hardcore band Ignite have announced a string of tour dates for the US this May. The band will be touring to support the release of their new self-titled release, album will be out on March 25th through Century Media. See below to check out the tour dates.

DateLocationVenue
May 5Denver, COHQ (w Murphys Law)
May 6Co Springs, COVultures
May 7St Louis, MORed Flag
May 8Chicago, ILBeat Kitchen
May 10Wash DCPie Shop
May 11Harrisburg, PAHMAC
May 12Teaneck, NJDebonair Music Hall
May 13Hingham, MASons of Italy
May 14Brooklyn, NYMonarch
May 15TBA-