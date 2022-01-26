California based hardcore band Ignite have announced a string of tour dates for the US this May. The band will be touring to support the release of their new self-titled release, album will be out on March 25th through Century Media. See below to check out the tour dates.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|May 5
|Denver, CO
|HQ (w Murphys Law)
|May 6
|Co Springs, CO
|Vultures
|May 7
|St Louis, MO
|Red Flag
|May 8
|Chicago, IL
|Beat Kitchen
|May 10
|Wash DC
|Pie Shop
|May 11
|Harrisburg, PA
|HMAC
|May 12
|Teaneck, NJ
|Debonair Music Hall
|May 13
|Hingham, MA
|Sons of Italy
|May 14
|Brooklyn, NY
|Monarch
|May 15
|TBA
|-