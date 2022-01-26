Bridge City Sinners announce US tour

The Bridge City Sinners
Bridge City Sinners have announced tour dates for this spring. The Goddamn Gallows and Vic Ruggiero and Lauren Napier will be joining them on all dates. Bridge City Sinners released Unholy Hymns in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 01SanctuaryDetroit, MI
Mar 02Southgate HouseNewport, KY
Mar 03ReggiesChicago, IL
Mar 04Lefty'sDes Moines, IA
Mar 051867 BarLincoln, ME
Mar 0689th St.Oklahoma City, OK
Mar 09The Secret GroupHouston, TX
Mar 10Three LinksDallas, TX
Mar 11Come and Take It LiveAustin, TX
Mar 12Vibes UndergroundSan Antonio, TX
Mar 14LaunchpadAlbuquerque, NM
Mar 15Yucca NorthFlagstaff, AZ
Mar 16Nile TheatreMesa, AZ
Mar 17Brick By BrickSan Diego, CA
Mar 18The Midnight HourSan Fernando, CA
Mar 19Alex's BarLong Beach, CA
Mar 20DNA LoungeSan Francisco, CA
Mar 22Harlow'sSacramento, CA
Mar 23Volcanic Theatre PubBend, OR
Mar 24Bossanova BallroomPortland, OR
Mar 25El CorazonSeattle, WA
Mar 26JazzbonesTacoma, WA
Mar 27The ShakedownBellingham, WA