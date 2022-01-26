Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Bridge City Sinners have announced tour dates for this spring. The Goddamn Gallows and Vic Ruggiero and Lauren Napier will be joining them on all dates. Bridge City Sinners released Unholy Hymns in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 01
|Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI
|Mar 02
|Southgate House
|Newport, KY
|Mar 03
|Reggies
|Chicago, IL
|Mar 04
|Lefty's
|Des Moines, IA
|Mar 05
|1867 Bar
|Lincoln, ME
|Mar 06
|89th St.
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Mar 09
|The Secret Group
|Houston, TX
|Mar 10
|Three Links
|Dallas, TX
|Mar 11
|Come and Take It Live
|Austin, TX
|Mar 12
|Vibes Underground
|San Antonio, TX
|Mar 14
|Launchpad
|Albuquerque, NM
|Mar 15
|Yucca North
|Flagstaff, AZ
|Mar 16
|Nile Theatre
|Mesa, AZ
|Mar 17
|Brick By Brick
|San Diego, CA
|Mar 18
|The Midnight Hour
|San Fernando, CA
|Mar 19
|Alex's Bar
|Long Beach, CA
|Mar 20
|DNA Lounge
|San Francisco, CA
|Mar 22
|Harlow's
|Sacramento, CA
|Mar 23
|Volcanic Theatre Pub
|Bend, OR
|Mar 24
|Bossanova Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|Mar 25
|El Corazon
|Seattle, WA
|Mar 26
|Jazzbones
|Tacoma, WA
|Mar 27
|The Shakedown
|Bellingham, WA