NOBRO announce EP, release new song

NOBRO have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. The EP features seven songs and is called Live Your Truth Shred Some Gnar. It will be out February 23 via Dine Alone Records/Big Scary Monsters. The band have also released their new single "Bye Bye Baby" that was sung by guitarist Karolane Carbonneau. NOBRO will be touring with Billy Talent in the spring. They released their EP Sick Hustle in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.