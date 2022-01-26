Russ Rankin a veteran of the punk genre and magnificent frontman of Good Riddance continues to refine his song writing style of social and political topics with an all new 11 track solo album. Russ Rankin will be releasing Come Together Fall Apart this Friday, January 28th through Sbam Records, Cursed Blessings and Say-10 Records.
We are thrilled to bring to you an all new Punknews Exclusive premiere for his new solo album, see below to listen.
Russ Rankin: 'Come Together Fall Apart '
